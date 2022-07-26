All garbage vehicles in Tiruchy to be tracked via GPS

TIRUCHY: All the battery vehicles collecting waste would be fitted with GPS facility and will be monitored by officials, said Tiruchy Mayor Mu Anbalagan during the council meeting here on Tuesday.

During the council meet chaired by Mayor Anbalagan, member Panneer Selvam claimed that the roads laid across the city were not of good quality and substandard pipelines were laid for supplying drinking water. Responding to the complaint, the Mayor said that a detailed study would be conducted.

Meanwhile, the Mayor said that the buildings of anganwadis functioning in the city corporation limit will be renovated and a tender has been floated for the purpose.

He also said that all the battery vehicles, which are deployed in collecting garbage will have GPS equipment and they would be monitored by the officials. This would avoid unnecessary complaints. At the same time, vehicles that avoid particular areas would be penalised, he added.

Meanwhile, members demanded promotions for staff, who have been working for more than 30 years and the mayor said that a discussion would soon be taken in this regard. As many as 41 resolutions were passed, he said.