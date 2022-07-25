TNML urges TN govt to drop pen memorial project

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Muslim League founder president, VMS Mustafa on Monday urged the State government to drop the pen memorial project in memory of late Chief Minister M Karunanidhi.

"State Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan claims that the State government is facing a financial crunch and a family in Tamil Nadu has a debt of Rs 2 lakh. Under the circumstances, the State government is wasting more than Rs 80 crore for the pen memorial project. Instead of wasting such a huge amount of money for the memorial the State government can spend the money for constructive purposes,” said Mustafa, in a statement.

In recognition of the service done by Karunanidhi for Tamil society, the State government has planned to construct a pen memorial for Karunanidhi. Ever since the news came out, it has faced criticism from environmental activists and opposition parties. While the environmental activists claim that the pen project is detrimental to the marine environment, opposition parties claim that the project is a waste of money.

Mustafa said that if the ruling DMK government wants to construct a pen memorial for Karunanidhi they should do it in Anna Arivalayam with the funds of DMK, but should not carry out on Marina beach.