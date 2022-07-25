Salem Periyar Univ registrar held for sexually assaulting woman

COIMBATORE: Periyar University registrar (in-charge) D Gopi, (45) was arrested by Karuppur police on charges of sexually assaulting a woman scholar, in Salem, on Monday.

Police said Gopi asked the girl pursuing Ph.D under his guidance to visit his quarters to discuss her research work. The student turned up with her relatives, who, however, stood out, as she met him in his quarters inside the university premises on Sunday.

In a while, the girl came out and informed her relatives of the incident. The infuriated family members assaulted Gopi, who was then admitted to a private hospital for treatment.

Based on a complaint from the victim, the Karuppur police booked him under IPC Sections 354 (A) for sexual harassment, 354 (D) for stalking and 4 of Tamil Nadu Women Harassment Act. He was arrested and lodged in prison.

In a counter complaint given by Gopi, the police have also booked a case of assault on some ‘unknown persons’. Further inquiries are on.