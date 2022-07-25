Health, PWD secys asked to explain nod to hosp ICU sans facilities

RANIPET: The health and PWD secretaries would be asked to explain the reasons why the ICU in Wallajahpet HQ Hospital was in the dark with non-functional monitors as the generator failed to switch on when power went off, Legislative Assembly Public Accounts Committee leader and Sriperumbudur MLA Selvaperunthagai told reporters at Ranipet on Monday.

The five-member committee, which interacted with reporters after visiting various facilities, also stated that the Aavin commissioner and MD would also be called to explain how spoilt milk was delivered to the public here.

The team was basing its visit on the report provided by the CAG (Comptroller and Auditor General) for 2018-19, Selvaperunthagai wondered how NOC was given for the hospital ICU with so many lapses. Similarly, the team also found that the permits of 33 of the 134 companies involved in excavating ground water in the district had lapsed, but continued to draw water. While another seven continued to steal and sell water without any permit, he added.

Referring to Sholingur hospital not having proper lighting he said that the use of expired drugs discovered in the GH at Kumbakonam has resulted in a doctor stating in an affidavit that they were asked by higher ups to use such expired drugs.

The team members included MLAs Sinthanai Selvan (Kattumannarkoil), Velmurugan (Panruti), Y Prakash (Hosur), Jawarihulla (Papanasam) and AM Munirathinam (Sholingur). The Assembly team was accompanied by Handlooms Minister R Gandhi and Ranipet Collector Baskara Pandian.