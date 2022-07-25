Govt teacher held for sexually harassing students in Virudhunagar

MADURAI: A fifty-year-old teacher of mathematics from Government High School, in Pudhusurangudi village near Sattur in Virudhunagar district, was arrested on Monday under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act and also under SC/ ST Act. The accused has been identified as C. Damodharan, a resident of Venkatachalapuram, Sattur, police sources said.

The teacher was alleged to have often used obscene language to girl students in the school and sexually harassed them. Based on a complaint lodged by mother of a victim, Sattur Taluk police have filed a case under Sections 9 (f) r/w 10, 11 (i) r/w 12 of POCSO Act r/w 3 (1) (w) (i), 3 (2) (va) SC/ST Act.

As there has been prima facie evidence against the teacher, the arrest was made. Moreover, sources said there were no such complaints from the school earlier.