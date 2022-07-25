Chennai tops list of highest Covid-19 count with 415 new cases

CHENNAI: As many as 1,903 new cases of COVID-19 was reported in Tamil Nadu, including one case from Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Total number of cases in the State stood at 35,34,246. Chennai recorded 415 new cases (highest in TN), Chengalpattu had 202 cases and Coimbatore 177. Among districts with less than 100 new cases, Virudhunagar had 96 and Tiruvallur 84.
Active cases stood at 15,093 in TN with 4,901 in Chennai. Over 27,200 samples were tested in the past 24 hours. Overall test positivity rate (TPR) was 5.6%. Tiruppur had the highest TPR of 15.4%, followed by Erode with 14.1%, Ranipet 13.3%. Chennai’s TPR was 6.1%. With 2,219 more people recovering in the State, total recoveries reached to 34,81,121. No new COVID deaths were recorded and toll is 38,032.
