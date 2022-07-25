Chennai tops list of highest Covid-19 count with 415 new cases

Active cases stood at 15,093 in TN with 4,901 in Chennai. Over 27,200 samples were tested in the past 24 hours. Overall test positivity rate (TPR) was 5.6%. Tiruppur had the highest TPR of 15.4%, followed by Erode with 14.1%, Ranipet 13.3%. Chennai’s TPR was 6.1%. With 2,219 more people recovering in the State, total recoveries reached to 34,81,121. No new COVID deaths were recorded and toll is 38,032.