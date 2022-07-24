TTD offers ‘pattu vastrams’ to Tiruttani Murugan on Aadi Kiruthigai

TIRUMALA: On the occasion of Aadi Kiruthigai fete, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Chairman YV Subba Reddy on Saturday presented pattu vastrams to Subramaniam Swamy Temple at Tiruttani in Tamil Nadu. Speaking on the occasion, Reddy said it was a tradition to present pattu vastrams on behalf of Srivari temple to Tanikesan on the auspicious day of Adi Krittika. He said he prayed to god for the well-being of people in the aftermath of the COVID pandemic. Earlier, the Chairman couple were received with traditional honours by temple Archakas at Tiruttani and later presented pattu vastrams to utsava idols of Sri Valli Devasena sametha Sri Subramanya Swamy. Later, the Archakas presented Thirtha Prasadams and Swamivari Vastrams to the Chairman couple. Tiruttani Temple Deputy Commissioner Vijaya and others were present.