OPS camps denies charges of taking away docus from party office

CHENNAI: Hours after former minister and AIADMK Rajya Sabha member C Ve Shanmugam lodged a police complaint alleging that O Panneerselvam and his supporters had taken away several crucial documents related to AIADMK offices, including the headquarters and others in Madurai and Coimbatore, OPS’s loyalist denied the charges saying that the party had no such practice of keeping those documents in headquarters.

Shanmugam claimed that when the GC meeting of AIADMK was undergoing in Vanagaram on July 11, OPS and his followers stormed the party office and broke all the rooms in the headquarters.

“Several crucial documents related to the AIADMK headquarters and AIADMK offices in Madurai and Coimbatore are missing. OPS’s men had taken those vital documents in a vehicle, after indulging in violence on July 11,” Shanmugam told the media.