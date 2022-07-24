Oocyte selling case: Govt to appeal against the interim-injunction

CHENNAI: The state government has decided to go for appeal against court order which has asked to remove the seals on four hospitals involved in Erode oocyte selling case.

After the government sealed the hosptials regarding the violations of Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Act and Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques Act, in the Erode oocyte selling case, the court last week has asked to remove the seal.

The hospitals have asked for interim injunction to hold the action against them for six weeks and then take further action.

In the case, a 16-year-old girl from Erode was being forced to donate ovum and an inquiry was done by the state health department.

The health department had ordered action against Sudha Hospital, Erode and Salem, Ramaprasad Hospital, Perundurai and Vijay Hospital in Hosur and identified the violations under ART Act- ICMR Guidelines and PCPNDT Act sections to seal the hospitals within 15 days of the notice after the discharging the patients. The immediate orders were given to shut down the hospitals fertility centers and cancellation of Chief Minister's Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme (CMCHIS) under the Tamil Nadu Clinical Establishments Act (TNCEA).

Updating on the issue, health minister Ma Subramanian said that the hospitals have approached the court and obtained an interim stay that they need to be given the notice on the closure about six weeks prior. Responding to the same, the government has filed a counter and said that the action could be taken 6 weeks after a notice was sent. "The Minister says there is no need for a notice to be given when the actions of the hospital affect the lives of the people. Meanwhile, CMCHIS approval to the hospitals has been cancelled. Government will appeal to the CJ court against the interim injunction on Monday, " he said.