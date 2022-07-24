One arrested for cheating a job seeker of Rs 1.25 crore

MADURAI: Kanyakumari district crime branch police have arrested a person on Sunday after being charged with cheating a jobseeker, sources said. The complainant, Fathima Rameeha of Elankadai, in the recent past submitted a petition to Superintendent of Police D N Hari Kiran Prasad seeking action against one S Praba of Kulasekaram, who allegedly cheated Rameeha of getting a permanent job in the Department of Information and Public Relations. Investigations revealed that Praba took money of Rs 1.25 crore on various occasions promising the complainant of getting a post of Assistant Public Relations Officer. Later when Rameeha realized of being cheated, the victim sought action, sources said.
