Gutkha case: CBI to probe ex-Mins, officials after TN govt's nod

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has given sanction to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to prosecute 11 people, including former Ministers C Vijaya Baskar and BV Ramana, besides retired top police and Food Safety Department officials in the infamous gutkha scam that rocked the State during the previous AIADMK regime.
Following a proposal sent by the CBI anti-corruption unit, Delhi, to State Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu that there was a prima facie case to initiate prosecution proceedings against them based on material available on record, the State government accorded sanction to prosecute those involved in the scam under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.
While Ramana had served as the Commercial Taxes Minister, Vijaya Baskar was the Health Minister when the scam came to light in 2017 after the death of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa in December 2016. Among those who will face prosecution include retired DGP S George and TK Rajendran who have also served as Chennai City Police Commissioners.
The case pertains to a secret report sent by the Income-Tax Department to the then Chief Secretary PS Rama Mohana Rao and DGP Ashok Kumar in 2016 containing details of alleged payment of bribes to the tune of Rs 39.91 crore by a gutkha manufacturer to a Minister, two top police officers and other officials to allow unhindered sale of the banned tobacco products in Chennai city.
The scam triggered widespread protests from the Opposition parties, including the DMK which demanded a CBI probe, which was subsequently ordered by the Madras High Court on a plea filed by former DMK MLA J Anbazhagan.
Even as Rajendran was alleged to have received bribes, he was given a two-year extension and was also appointed as DGP.
The court ordered appointment of a Vigilance Commissioner and directed the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption to probe into the missing files after the Chief Secretary filed a petition that no report was received from the Income Tax department.
After Jayalalithaa’s death, Rama Mohana Rao was removed from the post of Chief Secretary on December 22, 2016, a day after I-T raids at his residence and office premises in the city in connection with a tax evasion probe post demonetisation.
