Gutkha case: CBI to probe ex-Mins, officials after TN govt's nod

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has given sanction to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to prosecute 11 people, including former Ministers C Vijaya Baskar and BV Ramana, besides retired top police and Food Safety Department officials in the infamous gutkha scam that rocked the State during the previous AIADMK regime.

Following a proposal sent by the CBI anti-corruption unit, Delhi, to State Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu that there was a prima facie case to initiate prosecution proceedings against them based on material available on record, the State government accorded sanction to prosecute those involved in the scam under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

While Ramana had served as the Commercial Taxes Minister, Vijaya Baskar was the Health Minister when the scam came to light in 2017 after the death of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa in December 2016. Among those who will face prosecution include retired DGP S George and TK Rajendran who have also served as Chennai City Police Commissioners.