Coimbatore school bagged change maker award by CSE

CHENNAI: A private school in Coimbatore bagged the annual green school awards 2021-2022 by the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) on Saturday. The award is given based on results of an annual environmental audit conducted by the school within their premises. A total of 15 schools across the country India won top honours in the online ceremony.

PSGR Krishnammal Nursery and Primary School in Coimbatore has been awarded Change maker 2021 – 2022. The school has been doing the green school program audit since 2014. They have registered online on air, water and energy.

“We also organise awareness weekday celebrations, assembly theme based on climate change, climate action, pollution, rise for E-wastes too. We involve children to motivate good practice for their future as the whole school approaches. Additionally, waste free campus where we follow healthy eating and don’t waste food methods. Our campus is free from plastics, non-bio waste materials sent for recycling since 2010,” said Dhanam Sivalingam, Principal.

She added that this has been possible only because of the extreme hard work and passion of the Managing Trustee G. Rangasamy and Chairperson Dr. R. Nandini, children, their parents, teachers, non – teaching staff of our Institute.

As many as 550 schools in India vied for the honours, of which 15 schools received the top awards, and 110 were tagged as green. Each school which undertook the audit was assessed by CSE’s Green Schools Programme (GSP) on its resource consumption practices in the areas of waste management, energy efficiency and air pollution control initiatives.

Tushita Rawat, programme manager, Environment Education, CSE said, “GSP rates schools on resource efficiency and felicitates the ones who demonstrate positive and measurable environmental changes in the campus, such as segregating waste at source, phasing out unclean fuels and inefficient lighting, adopting renewables, and etc.”