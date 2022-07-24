62-year-old cylinder blast victim in Kanyakumari dies

MADURAI: A 62-year-old victim of a gas cylinder blast, which occurred at a tea stall underneath a bridge at Parvathipuram in Kanyakumari district a week ago, died on Sunday morning. The deceased N Saseedharan of Ramanparambu near Thuckalay, was one of the eight injured victims in the blast. Saseedharan, who owned a shop selling automobile tyres near by the tea stall, suffered over 72 per cent burns. He was admitted to Kanyakumari Government Medical College Hospital, Asaripallam. In the wake of the incident, Vadasery police filed a case under sections 285 and 337 of IPC and later, it has been altered to 304 (A) of IPC, sources said.