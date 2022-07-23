TNPSC Group 4 tomorrow: Rules and regulations to follow

CHENNAI: The Group 4 examination for Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) is going to be held tomorrow for 7,301 Group 4 vacancies in various departments of the Tamil Nadu Government. The TNPSC has made an arrangement for candidates who are going to appear for the exam.

The arrangements have been made for 9,35,354 men and 12,67,457 women appearing for the examination.

The exam will be held from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm in 7,689 centers in 316 taluk areas in 38 districts across Tamil Nadu. In Chennai, the exam is going to be held at 503 places. A total of 1,56,218 candidates are going to appear in Chennai alone. A total of 534 flying squads are expected to participate in the examination.

Mandatory guidelines to be followed by candidates:

* Candidates are advised to be present at the examination venue preferably at 08.30 am without fail. They must sit in the place allotted to them after checking the name, register number and photo as pasted on the table. An OMR answer sheet will be supplied to the candidate at 9.00 am.

* No candidate will be allowed to enter into the examination hall after 09.00 am and leave before 12.45 pm.

* Candidates must wear face mask. Cell phones and other items are not allowed inside the examination centre.

* Candidates should record their signature in two places on the OMR sheet, left thumb impression should be recorded after completion of the examination.

* Candidates should use only Black Ball Point pen.

* Candidates should mention their registration number compulsorily.

* Unanswered questions should be shaded in section E in the OMR sheet.