Tiruchy man detained under Goondas Act for selling drugs

TIRUCHY: A man who was distributing drugs across the district was detained under Goondas Act in Tiruchy on Saturday. According to city police, T Madan alias Goodshed Madan (30), a resident from Ariyamangalam was found to be distributing sedative pills and various other narcotic substances to the youth, especially students, was arrested on July 12. The police also seized as many as 30 sedative pills and two vials of banned drugs. Upon investigation, the police found that over 25 cases were pending against him across the city and on Saturday, the CIty Commissioner of Police G Karthikeyan ordered to retain him under Goondas Act. On Saturday, Madan was detained under the Goondas act.