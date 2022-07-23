Telangana governor Tamilisai trying to promotes Hindi: DMK

CHENNAI: The ruling DMK has slammed Telangana governor Tamilisai Soundararajan for alleging that Tamil Nadu government was preventing opening of Navodhaya schools in the state.

Taking exception to Tamilisai’s statement that there was no Hindi imposition in Navodaya schools, DMK party organ on Saturday published a stinging critique of the Puducherry lieutenant governor and said that her Tamil-loving father Kumariananthan had committed a big mistake while naming her.

“Kumariananthan had named her Tamilisai out of his love for the language. He would not have imagined that she would advocate Hindi out of greed for power. He would not have dreamed that Tamilisai would become ‘Hindi’Isai and offer a red carpet for Hindi, ” said the DMK article authored by ‘Silandhi” (Spider), considered the pen name of the paper’s erstwhile editor ‘Murasoli’ Selvam.

“If she does not know how many lives Tamil Nadu gave for stopping Hindi, she could do well to ask her father. The history of Tamil Nadu’s linguistic war is akin to the freedom movement of the country. Tamilisai was a four-year-old child then. She might know the details of it. She could get clarity if she consulted her father,” the DMK said. Advising the Puducherry Lieutenant Governor not to unnecessarily poke her nose into the affairs of Tamil Nadu while there was friction between her alliance and her office in the union territory, the DMK asked her to trace the evolution of the Navodhaya schools and said that admission is given to the schools through entrance exam and free uniforms and textbooks are provided to students clearing entrance exams in Class 6.

“Who can clear the entrance exams? Will Tamilisai care to tell? After Class 9, both Hindi and English should be learned? Is that not Hindi imposition?,” the DMK asked. “She does not know this. Puducherry governor should stop speaking like this in the greed for power and mend her ways, ” read the article, which was a stinging rebuke to the former BJP state president.