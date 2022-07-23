Tangedco opens Twitter handle to highlight power tariff hike

CHENNAI: Days after announcing its plan to hike the electricity charges, Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation opened a Twitter handle - @TANGEDCO-Offcl - to highlight the need for the tariff hike.

Electricity Minister V Senthilbalaji on Monday announced Tangedco's decision to hike electricity charges after a gap of eight years owing to pressure from the Union government and increasing debt burden. He said that the domestic consumers would continue to get the first 100 units of electricity free and gave an option for the consumers to voluntarily give up the same.

As the power tariff revision announcement was met with strong criticism from the opposition parties and the public in general. Tangedco joined social media on July 20 with a tweet saying that the tariff hike has been made in a way it would not affect the public.

Though Tangedco has Twitter handle at the circle level to respond to consumer grievances on social media, it did not have a centralised handle.