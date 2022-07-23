One killed, 1 hurt in Vellore road accident

VELLORE: A woman was killed on the spot and her daughter who was driving a two wheeler was injured when their vehicle was hit by a Bengaluru-bound bus on the outskirts of Vellore in the early hours of Saturday.

The accident occurred when Prema (49) and her daughter Divya (21) were travelling by a two wheeler from Chennai to Vellore. A Bengaluru-bound bus from Chennai hit the two wheeler near Rangapuram on the outskirts of Vellore resulting in both being thrown off their vehicle. While Prema died on the spot, Vidhya was seriously injured.

Based on information from locals Sathuvachary police rushed to the spot and rerouted blocked traffic and rushed Divya to CMC hospital for treatment while Prema’s body was sent to the Vellore government medical college hospital for post mortem.

A case was registered and investigation started.