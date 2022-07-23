Light to moderate rainfall expected in several districts of TN

CHENNAI: With atmospheric downward circulation prevailing over several parts of Tamil Nadu, light to moderate rainfall with a thunderstorm is expected at a few places in the State.

The Regional Meteorological Centre on Saturday stated that several districts, including the Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tirupur, Theni, Dindigul, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Thanjavur, Thiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai are likely to receive heavy rain.

Until Saturday morning at 08.30 am, Ramanathapuram received the highest of 9 cm of rainfall, while parts of Sivaganga, Madurai and Tiruvarur received a rainfall of about 7 cm each. From June 1, Tamil Nadu has recorded 164.2 mm of rainfall against normal average rainfall of 99.9 mm of rainfall, witnessing a large excess rainfall so far.

In the next 48 hours, the coastal districts of North Tamil Nadu, adjoining districts and Puducherry areas are likely to receive heavy rain at one or two places. The Regional Meteorological Centre also issued a warning for fishermen from venturing in the sea stating that cyclonic winds of 40 to 50 kmph and occasional 60 kmph are likely to occur over South Andhra coastal areas and adjoining North Tamil Nadu coastal areas, Central West and South West Bay of Bengal.

In Chennai, the sky is expected to be partly cloudy for the next 48 hours. The city will likely receive light or moderate rain with a thundershower on Saturday and Sunday. Rain brought some respite to the public as mild to moderate rainfall on Thursday brought the temperature down. In the next 48 hours, the maximum temperature will be around 35 degree Celsius and the minimum temperature will be around 26-27 degree Celsius.