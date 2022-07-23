'Chennai, Delhi-NCR, Mumbai absorb max of surging realty investments'

According to the report, institutional investors led investment activity with a share of nearly 65%, infusing liquidity primarily in brownfield assets, whereas developers (31%) continued to prioritise greenfield investments. About 70% of the capital inflows were deployed for pure investment or acquisition purposes during Q2 2022, while 30% were committed to development or greenfield projects. The report also highlighted the office sector’s dominance of investment activity, with a share of about 57% - followed by land/development sites (30%) and the retail sector (10%).

Foreign investors accounted for about 67% of the total investment volume in Q2 2022, with investments from Canada garnering a 59% share.

“In 2022, real estate investments are expected to grow further on the back of a strong rebound across asset classes. With total capital inflows reaching $3.4 billion in H1 2022, we expect these investments to rise by over 10% versus the 2021 benchmark. Greenfield assets are likely to witness a strong investment uptick. However, we might feel the impact of volatility in the global investments market,” said Anshuman Magazine, Chairman-CEO, India, South-East Asia, Middle East & Africa, CBRE.