7 fishermen in Rameswaram held for illegal possession of ganja

MADURAI: Seven local fishermen were arrested in Rameswaram on Saturday after being charged with illegal possession of ganja. The crew aboard a boat while fishing, accidentally netted ganja stuffed in bags. After having landed at shore, such quantities of ganja were taken to a house of a fisherman, who dried it inside his house on Periya Pallivasal Street, Rameswaram, sources said. Acting on a tip off, the Rameswaram Jetty police found ganja in the house before seizing 25 kilos of the substance. After enquiry it was known that the entire crew of the boat tried to conceal ganja. Those arrested were J Jenathan (40) of Periya Pallivasal Street, Rameswaram, K Vellaichamy (47), M Saravanan (40), M Namburajan (21) of Nethaji Nagar, Rameswaram, S Iruleswaran (23) of MRT Nagar, P. Antony Raj (41) of Thangachimadam, T Christopher (33) of Manthoppu, sources said.