6 held for forcing 10-yr-old girl to consume liquor in Krishnagiri

COIMBATORE: Six persons were arrested by police in Krishnagiri on Friday for forcing a 10-year-old girl to consume liquor and smoke a cigar.

The accused, identified as Sangaiya (22), Kumar (21), Ramesh (22), Sivaraj (27), Rudrappa (26) and Alagappan (26) along with two others had forced the minor to consume liquor and smoke.

The video of the incident went viral on social media.

Based on a complaint by Child Welfare Department officials, the Denkanikottai police arrested the six persons and a search is on to nab the two others.

They were produced in a court and lodged in Hosur sub jail.