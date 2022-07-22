TamilNadu

PMK: Declare anniv of Sir Arthur Cotton state event

Anbumani, said that both the Mettur and Mullaiperiyar reservoir projects were brought to fruition due to Cotton’s visionary draft proposals and initiatives. Hence, Cotton’s birth anniversary on May 15 should be observed as a state event, the PMK leader urged the government.
PMK: Declare anniv of Sir Arthur Cotton state event
Anbumani Ramadoss
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: The PMK on Friday urged the state to observe the birth anniversary of 19th century British irrigation engineer, Sir Arthur Thomas Cotton as a state event.

Recalling the pioneering initiatives of Cotton in the Cauvery Delta, which includes installation of scouring sluices to prevent accumulation of silt in Kallanai, PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss hailed the British engineer as father of Indian water management.

Anbumani, said that both the Mettur and Mullaiperiyar reservoir projects were brought to fruition due to Cotton’s visionary draft proposals and initiatives. Hence, Cotton’s birth anniversary on May 15 should be observed as a state event, the PMK leader urged the government. Also, the anniversary day should be declared as ‘Water Management Day’. A memorial should be built in his honour.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

PMK
PMK urge DMK Govt
Sir Arthur Thomas Cotton
Arthur Thomas Cotton
History of Arthur Thomas Cotton

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in