IRCDUC urges to set up Siruvar Nagara Mandram

CHENNAI: With the State government releasing Area sabha and ward committees rules, Information and Resource Center for Deprived Urban Communities (IRCDUC) has urged the government to form 'Siruvar Nagara Mandrams' so that the children could have democratic space.

In a statement, Vanessa Peter of IRCDUC, said that Tamil Nadu State Policy for Children, 2021 recognises that children are capable of forming their views. The policy also mentions that the State will adopt over measures to ensure that children are respected and given opportunities to take part in matters of concern to them.

"The policy mentions the creation of bala sabhas in all gram panchayats, where all children in the age group 12-18 years, are members. The bala sabhas are to meet at least four times in a year as gram sabha, pass resolutions on matters related to children and submit it to the gram sabha to take appropriate action by affirming the resolutions passed in bala sabha," she said.

The Tamil Nadu Urban Local Bodies (Ward Committee and Area Sabha) Rules, 2022 notified by government on has no reference to formation of bala sabhas or siruvar sabhas, involving children, she pointed out.

The IRCDUC reiterates the government to amend the Tamil Nadu Urban Local Bodies (Ward Committee and Area Sabha) Rules, 2022 so as to constitute 'Siruvar Nagara Mandrams’ to ensure that children are provided a democratic space.