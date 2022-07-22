EPS leaves to Delhi for Prez farewell dinner

CHENNAI: The AIADMK interim general secretary and leader of the opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday left Chennai to attend the farewell of outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind in Delhi. The political leaders across the country have been invited to participate in the farewell party in national capital.

On Friday morning, EPS reached the Chennai airport and boarded the Air India flight which departed from Chennai at 10 am. The party members thronged to greet the AIADMK leader. The rumour mills were also active among the AIADMK workers that the AIADMK leader will also meet the BJP leaders to brief them over the developments and factional fued that happened in Chennai resulting in the ouster of former AIADMK chief minister O Panneerselvam from the party. The BJP and the AIADMK forged an alliance for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls and the alliance is intact.