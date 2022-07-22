AR constable found hanging within 4 months of marriage, probe on

TIRUVANNAMALAI: Police started a probe as a constable attached to the Armed Reserve in Tiruvannamalai killed himself by hanging within 4 months of marriage on Friday.

Police said that AR constable Veeramuthu (27) son of Velmurugan of Gedar village in Villupuram district joined the force in 2018. He was married four months ago and due to the month of Aadi had sent his wife to her mother’s house.

He was found depressed and when his wife called him on his mobile on Thursday as he failed to answer, she called up one of his friends to check on him. When the latter went to Veeramuthu’s house in AR quarters he found Veeramuthu hanging from ceiling. Police registered a case and sent the body to Tiruvannamalai GMCH for autopsy.