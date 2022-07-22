‘87% of revenue comes from commercial taxes & registration’

TIRUCHY: Over 87 per cent of income has been generated from the Commercial Taxes and Registration Department in the state and the Chief Minister has been executing several constructive schemes for the benefit of the public, said Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration P Moorthy in Thanjavur on Thursday.

Speaking after chairing a review meeting with the officials from the department in Thanjavur, Moorthy said, several traders have been submitting fake bills for GST to avoid paying the taxes to the government.

“It is the duty of officials to bring the defaulters of GST to the government. Notices were served to over three lakh traders after which the government managed to earn around Rs 67 crore,” said the Minister.

Informing that the Commercial Taxes and Registration Department has witnessed huge income than the past 10 years, the Minister said that due to the constructive plans of Chief Minister MK Stalin, it has been targeted to earn a revenue of Rs 1.50 lakh through the department. Urging officials to be honest, he warned that severe action would be initiated against those erring from their duty.

Meanwhile, the Minister said that new buildings would be constructed for as many as 50 offices, which have been identified to be in dilapidated condition.