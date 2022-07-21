Wage revision: Transport employees to protest seeking action

CHENNAI: Demanding the intervention of Chief Minister M K Stalin in implementing several salary related issues, transport union of All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) has announced to stage a protest on July 25.

In a statement, R Arumugam, secretary of the union, pointed out that wage revision agreement has not been finalised despite just 45 days left to implementation.

"During the earlier regime, anomalies occurred while fixing salaries. We demand to fix the salary based on seniority. Also, pension benefits to retired employees have not been given since May 2020. Retired workers are awaiting the benefits to meet the expenses of medical, marriage and education," he said.

The statement added that dearness allowance to retired employees has not been provided since November 2015. "As much as Rs 1,500 Crore belongs to the transport employees with the EPF organisation. The government should draw funds from the EPFO and settle pending dues of the employees,” he added.