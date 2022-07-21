Teacher poisons self, daughter to death, wife struggling for life

TIRUCHY: A debt-ridden schoolteacher poisoned his wife and daughter and consumed it himself. While the teacher and the daughter died, the wife has been battling for life in Karur on Thursday. Mohammed Fareed (46), teacher in a government aided school in Karur, residing at Gandhi Gramam is said to have constructed a house at Transport Nagar for which he borrowed a huge sum from several persons. Due to the debt, Fareed had frequent quarrels with his wife Nazreen Banu (39). On Wednesday, he went to school, and reportedly bought sedative pills. After dinner, Fareed consumed a heavy dosage of pills and mixed the same in water and offered it to his wife Nazreen Banu and daughter Juhinaz (17), who was studying in Class 11. The trio became unconscious. Sadhik Batcha, brother of Fareed, who grew suspicious after his calls were not picked up by Fareed, came to the house and saw them unconscious. Soon he rushed them to hospital. However, Juhinaz died on the way to the hospital while Fareed died in the Karur GH. Nazreen Banu’s condition was said to be critical. Thanthondrimalai police registered a case and are investigating.