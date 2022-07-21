Public thrash auto driver for attempt to misbehave & kill woman

TIRUVANNAMALAI: An inebriated auto driver who attempted to misbehave with a lone woman picking firewood was caught and thrashed by locals before being handed over to Tiruvannamalai taluk police on Wednesday. Sivan (33) of Manalurpet in Kallakurichi eked a living by driving an auto in Tiruvannamalai town.

When passing the Samudram irrigation tank at Nallavanpalayam, he stopped the vehicle to answer nature’s call when he saw a lone woman picking firewood.

When he tried to misbehave with her, she started screaming. Immediately Sivan cut her throat with a small knife and tried to escape in his vehicle.

Locals alerted by the woman’s screams and seeing her blood stained throat rushed her to Tiruvannamalai GH while another group of locals chased and caught Sivan who was reportedly drunk.

He was thrashed and handed over to the Tiruvannamalai taluk police who registered a case and arrested him. Investigations are on.