Petition to remove EPS from post of interim general secy

CHENNAI: Two petitions have been filed with the Chennai civil court seeking return of status quo in AIADMK before the July 11 General Council meeting.

The petitions, one seeking interim injunction and other seeking permanent injunction, have been filed on Thursday. Interim injunction is sought to curb Palaniswami from exercising the powers of the 'interim general secretary', the permanent injunction seeks the rescinding of resolutions that facilitate unitary leadership in the Dravidian major.

The resolutions also included posthumous conferment of Bharat Ratna to Dravidian stalwarts Annadurai and Periyar, and former chief minister and AIADMK's matriarch late J Jayalalithaa; elections for the general secretary post.

The court had ordered Palaniswami to respond to the petition by August 16, and listed hearing of the interim injunction plea on August 16 and the permanent injunction plea on September 1.