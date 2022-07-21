Palaniswami alleges wastage of rice, seeks white paper

CHENNAI: Claiming that more than 9 lakh tonnes of rice meant for ration shops were wasted, AIADMK interim general secretary and former chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami alleged that the present government has not taken any step to solve this issue. Citing Food Corporation of India’s recent survey, the AIADMK leader claimed that almost 9 lakh tonnes of rice, which was meant to deliver to ration shops, were “putrefied” at various places due to improper storage since there were poor infrastructure facilities. Palaniswami had also demanded, a “white paper” for the wastage of rice.