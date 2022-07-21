LT users to pay more for Tangedco’s miscellaneous services

CHENNAI: As if the proposed power tariff hike is not enough, Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has proposed an almost 100% hike in miscellaneous charges collected from the consumers. It has decided to charge Rs 500 for attending to faults at low-tension (LT) consumer premises.
In addition to tariffs from the sale of power, Tangedco collects miscellaneous charges for service connection, meter rent, meter caution deposit, reconnection charges, development charges and so on. For new consumers, the increase comes in the form of service connection charges and development charges.
Tangedco has last hiked the miscellaneous charges in October 2019. The utility has urged TNERC to approve the proposal to charge LT consumers Rs 500 for attending faults while LT 3-phase consumers (up to 18.6 KW) Rs 750 and LT 3-phase (over 18.6 KW) Rs 1,000. It has sought to increase charges for HT consumers to Rs 8,540 per visit from Rs 4,270 per visit.
A senior official said that till now LT consumers were not charged for attending faults. “We’ve made a proposal in the present petition. Only when the commission approves, it will be implemented,” the official said.
K Sampath, a resident of Kolathur, said that Tangedco workers already collect bribes for even attending to any power line fault and ask residents to buy all the materials. “We’re ready to pay the charges but Tangedco should ensure its workers don’t ask for bribes and attend to complaints promptly,” he stated.
Tangedco has proposed to increase development charges for LT consumers for overhead infrastructure to Rs 2,800 from Rs 1,400 per service connection for a single phase. For three-phase connections, it has sought Rs 2,000 per KW from Rs 1,000 per KW.
Similarly, development charges for cable infrastructure are proposed to be increased to Rs 7,320 per service connection for single-phase LT consumers, from Rs 5,000 earlier. For three phases, it has sought a hike of Rs 5,000 per KW from Rs 2,500 per KW.
The registration-cum-processing charges for all LT consumers is proposed to be increased to Rs 200 from the existing Rs 100.
For existing consumers, the hikes come in the form of charges on shifting of meter board, changing of meter, and replacement of damaged/burnt meter.
