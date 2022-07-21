LT users to pay more for Tangedco’s miscellaneous services

CHENNAI: As if the proposed power tariff hike is not enough, Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has proposed an almost 100% hike in miscellaneous charges collected from the consumers. It has decided to charge Rs 500 for attending to faults at low-tension (LT) consumer premises.

In addition to tariffs from the sale of power, Tangedco collects miscellaneous charges for service connection, meter rent, meter caution deposit, reconnection charges, development charges and so on. For new consumers, the increase comes in the form of service connection charges and development charges.