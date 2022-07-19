Kallakurichi violence: Show cause notice to over 950 pvt schools

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has decided to issue show cause notice to more than 950 schools, which were closed on Monday in protest against the vandalisation of a private school in Kallakurichi following the death of a student.

After the Class 12 student killed herself, protesters indulged in massive violence by damaging properties of institutions seeking justice for the victim.

In view of that, KR Nandhakumar, general secretary of Tamil Nadu Private Nursery, Primary, Matriculation, Higher Secondary, and CBSE Schools Association announced that the private schools will be closed citing the violent incident, which was held against the rule and not getting "correct" information about the girl's death.

However, the School Education Department denied Nandhakumar's claim and asked private schools to function as usual since the issue will be taken care of by the Tamil Nadu government as per the law.

"In addition, for the official record, authorities in the district education offices across the State were instructed to take a complete report on the closure of schools,” he added.

Another senior official from the Directorate of Matriculation Schools pointed out that the survey was conducted in 38 districts that how many private schools, including matriculation, nursery and primary, and CBSE were functioning on July 18 (Monday).

"Of the total 11,335 private schools, as many as 10,348 institutions have functioned,” he said adding that "accordingly, a total of 987 schools were not functioning.

Stating that the percentage of the schools that were functioning was 91% on Monday, the official said: "It was also reported by the department that more than 20 districts, all the matriculation schools have functioned and students have attended the classes accordingly".

The official claimed that all the private schools in Chennai have also functioned. "In Dharmapuri district, out of 190 number of Matriculation chools and CBSE institutions only 31 schools were opened on Monday," the official said quoting the report.

"The schools, which did not function on Monday has been summoned for reply and reply should be sent within one week," he added.