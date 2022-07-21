I-T sleuths raid 10 locations associated with 2 building firms

MADURAI: Sleuths attached to Department of Income Tax conducted raids at around 10 locations that were associated with two private construction firms in parts of Madurai district on Thursday over alleged tax evasion. Around 35 sleuths in teams have launched search operations in offices of these building companies for the second consecutive day. The sleuths verified the seized documents. These construction firms were primarily building gated residential communities in localities including Villapuram, Avaniyapuram, Kochadai, KK Nagar, Othakadai, Oomachikulam, Natham and its surrounding areas. Searches were carried out on the premises of Gladway Housing private limited, Annai Bharath Housing limited and Jayabharath housing limited, sources said.