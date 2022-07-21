Even British could not intimidate Cong: Alagiri on ED summons

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president KS Alagiri on Thursday said that if even British rulers could not intimidate the Congress party, what could the BJP do.

Leading an agitation in Chennai in condemnation of the Enforcement Directorate’s summoning of Congress president Sonia Gandhi in the National Herald case, Alagiri said that a property owned by the Congress would only be in the name of Congress leaders. “Everyone in the world knows there is nothing wrong with it (National Herald case). But, the Modi regime is engaging in Goebbel’s campaign against our party. Congress cannot be intimidated. Even the Britishers could not intimidate or oppress or control Congress. What could the BJP and RSS groups do? They cannot intimidate us.”

Joining the issue with his party chief, Congress legislature party leader K Selvaperunthagai said that the trust running (National Herald) is a non-profit organization established for the people and freedom movement by Pandit Nehruji.

“No one can take a penny from it. There is no profit-loss transaction in it, ” Selvaperunthagai added.

Referring to the ban on the use of select words in the Parliament, the Congress legislature party leaders said that the MPs have been ‘gagged’ in the Parliament.

In the history of Parliamentary democracy, nowhere speech has been curtailed in the Parliament. Modi regime is doing it, he added.

Former TNCC president EVKS Elagovan and Su Thirunavukkarasar also spoke during the agitation.