Delta ryots welcome decision on early procurement of paddy in Sept

TIRUCHY: Delta farmers have welcomed the Centre’s decision of early procurement of kuruvai paddy from September 1 and claimed that they need not wait for a long time after the harvest.

Farmers said kuruvai procurement traditionally begin from October 1 as the marketing season commences during the day with the revised price. However, with the early release of water from Mettur, farmers commenced the kuruvai cultivation early this year and the harvest would also be undertaken early.

At this juncture, farmers said that Chief Minister MK Stalin’s request to the Union government for early procurement has been accepted. “Generally, farmers will have to wait till October for the government to procure the harvested kuruvai. But, this year the harvested crop will be procured from September. The present announcement would save time and money spent on protecting the harvested crops,” said Tamil Nadu Cauvery Farmers Protection Association Secretary Swamimalai Sundara Vimalnathan.

Vimalnathan claimed that the announcement was first of its kind in India. “We thank the Chief Minister for his efforts in convincing the Centre to announce the early procurement,” he said and added that this should be a permanent arrangement for which a GO should be issued.

Manavari Vivasayigal Sangam Secretary V Jeevakumar said, the Centre has responded to the state government’s appeal at the right time. “We also request to increase the moisture level to 21 per cent which will be of great help to the farming community. The Union government should make an announcement on moisture level at the earliest,” Jeevakumar said.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam, Delta district coordinator P Jagadeesan said, it is a welcome move that the procurement commences one month in advance and the new pricing should also be fixed for the procurement, he said. More number of DPCs should also be opened across the region, he added.