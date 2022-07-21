Aavin's price hike receives flak from parties, milk agents

CHENNAI: Political parties and milk distributors on Thursday condemned Aavin for rising the prices of Aavin curd and ghee.

"Aavin has increased the price of its curd ranging from Rs 5 to 45. The price hike is unfair at the time when the economic situation is bad. Aavin hiked the prices of its ghee, curd, butter and icecream only in March and people cannot withstand the burden imposed through another hike in four months,” said PMK President Ambumani, in a tweet.