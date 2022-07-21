Aavin's price hike receives flak from parties, milk agents

CHENNAI: Political parties and milk distributors on Thursday condemned Aavin for rising the prices of Aavin curd and ghee.
"Aavin has increased the price of its curd ranging from Rs 5 to 45. The price hike is unfair at the time when the economic situation is bad. Aavin hiked the prices of its ghee, curd, butter and icecream only in March and people cannot withstand the burden imposed through another hike in four months,” said PMK President Ambumani, in a tweet.
Citing the imposition of 5 per cent GST on curd, from July 18, Aavin had increased the price of ghee and curd by 20 per cent. Anbumani questioned that if the tax imposed is 5 per cent why is there a hike of 20 per cent.
"There was no GST imposed on ghee but the State government had hiked the price of ghee. Similarly, exemption from GST was given to Amul and Nandini milk products. The State government rather than hiking the price of milk products should fight to get exemption for Aavin,” added Anbumani.
Similarly, Tamil Nadu Milk Agents and Labourers Welfare Association has also condemned the price hike and urged the rollback of the announcement. "Aavin products are sold at all high prices. Aavin increased its ghee price by Rs 20 per litre in March, this year, and now it has increased another Rs 50 per litre. Without increasing the procurement price of milk Aavin is continuously increasing the price of milk products and it is highly condemnable,” said SA Ponnusamy, Founder President, Tamil Nadu Milk Agents, Labourers Association.
Ponnusamy also said that already the private companies have increased the prices of curd and lassi by Rs 4 to Rs 10 per litre and under the circumstances, the hike in price of milk products by Aavin comes as a huge blow for public.
