TNCC announces agitations condemning ED summon to Sonia

CHENNAI: The state Congress has announced an agitation in the city on Thursday in condemnation of the summons sent by ED (Enforcement Directorate) to Congress president Sonia Gandhi in connection with the National Herald case.

Announcing the agitation to defeat the “vendetta politics” of the ruling BJP here on Wednesday, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K S Alagiri referred to the party leader Rahul Gandhi’s appearance for ED inquiry from June 13 to 17 and said that the ED has sent a summon for appearing for inquiry on July 21 to Sonia Gandhi who is recuperating from Covid post-hospitalization at her home. By doing this, the BJP has planned to paralyze the functioning of the Congress, Alagiri alleged, issuing a clarion call to his party workers to converge at Rajarathinam Stadium in Egmore at 10am on Thursday to participate in the agitation.

Describing the National Herald case slapped on Congress leaders by the BJP regime as cheap vendetta politics of the BJP regime, the TNCC chief questioned the booking of money laundering case when no transaction has happened in it and said that the oppression against Sonia Gandhi is oppression unleashed on every Congress cadre. Attributing the defeat of Vajpayee led NDA regime by the UPA to the leadership and coordination of Ms Gandhi, Alagiri said that he would lead the agitation condemning the vengeful attitude of the BJP regime in the city on Thursday. Alagiri also announced that the district party units would organize similar agitations in respective district headquarters on Friday, July 22.