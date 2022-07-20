TamilNadu

Three-month-old elephant calf found dead with bleeding injuries

The body of the female calf was noticed by the staff of Anti Poaching Squad during their routine rounds on Tuesday, forest department sources said on Wednesday.
Representative image
PTI

UDHAGAMANDALAM: A carcass of three- month-old elephant calf with severe injuries all over the body was found lying in Kakkanalla area in Gudalur coming under Mudumalai Tiger Reserve area.

The body of the female calf was noticed by the staff of Anti Poaching Squad during their routine rounds on Tuesday, forest department sources said on Wednesday. The reason for the death will be known only after the autopsy, they said.

