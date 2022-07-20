TamilNadu

Three held in Dindigul for instigating protest

Representative Image
Dt Next Bureau

MADURAI: Three persons were arrested in different parts of Dindigul district for allegedly spreading rumours and instigating protests in connection with the violence at a school in Kaniyamoor near Chinnasalem in Kallakurichi district.

The three were alleged to have sent messages ‘Justice for Srimathi’ through ‘WhatsApp’ to various persons and groups, Superintendent of Police V Baskaran said on Wednesday. The arrested were identified as Gokul (23) from Palani, who’s the group admin and two others, Sheik and Udhaya, sources said.

Dindigul
protest
violence at school

