Three held in Dindigul for instigating protest

MADURAI: Three persons were arrested in different parts of Dindigul district for allegedly spreading rumours and instigating protests in connection with the violence at a school in Kaniyamoor near Chinnasalem in Kallakurichi district.
The three were alleged to have sent messages ‘Justice for Srimathi’ through ‘WhatsApp’ to various persons and groups, Superintendent of Police V Baskaran said on Wednesday. The arrested were identified as Gokul (23) from Palani, who’s the group admin and two others, Sheik and Udhaya, sources said.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android