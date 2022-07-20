Panchayat office in Karikalaambadi locked over graft allegations

TIRUVANNAMALAI: Lack of drinking water supply, refusal to issue ID cards to new entrants in the Central government’s 100-day work programme and related issues resulted in an annoyed public locking up the office of Karikalaambadi village in Kilpennathur panchayat union in Tiruvannamalai district on Tuesday. As panchayat officials failed to address villagers grievances, annoyed villagers, including women locked up the village panchayat office resulting in Kilpennathur police and the local BDO rushing to the spot to cool tempers and to reopen the office. Locals said that they were not issued with new IDs for entrants to the 100-day work programme even after paying Rs 1,500 as demanded by the officials. They also said government funds were allegedly misappropriated for construction of soak pits for individual houses. Following talks with the agitating women, new ID cards were issued on the spot and the officials promised immediate action on the remaining demands based on which the agitation was given up.