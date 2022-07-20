Officials assess properties of Thangamani

COIMBATORE: A joint team of officials from Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC), Revenue Department and Public Works Department (PWD) assessed the properties of former AIADMK minister P Thangamani in Namakkal on Wednesday.

The team swooped down on the house of Thangamani at Pallipalayam with a request for his co-operation to survey his house. They then measured the house and evaluated its value.

After an hour, the joint team also did a similar evaluation exercise in a textile shop on TVS Medu area and a dyeing unit in Amman Kovil Street, both owned by the former minister.

It was in December, last year, multiple teams of DVAC carried out a pan Tamil Nadu search in connection with a disproportionate assets case registered against Thangamani. The investigation agency then claimed to have seized Rs 2.37 crore in cash, gold jewels weighing 1.13 kgs and 40 kgs of silver articles.

“During the search, the value of the house, shop and dyeing units were not assessed. Therefore, it was taken up now and a report will be sent to senior authorities for further action,” said an official.

Speaking to reporters, Thangamani said, “The DVAC police, PWD and Revenue Department officials evaluated my house, shop and dyeing unit built 60 years ago. The place where my dyeing unit is located was bought by my father even before my birth.”

Further, Thangamani said the DMK government has been doing so with an intention to spoil his reputation among the public. “I will face the issue legally,” he said.