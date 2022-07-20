NCPCR chief to visit TN to inquire into Kallakurichi schoolgirl death

National Commission for Protection of Child Rights chief Kanoongo will be travelling to Tamil Nadu to look into the case.

"I will be visiting Kallakurichi, Tamil Nadu on July 27 to inquire into the case of suspicious death of a girl child in a residential school," he tweeted.

Kanoongo had earlier said the commission is looking into the matter and will take strict action.

Protesters entered the private school, vandalised the property and torched school buses on July 17 following the death of the girl.