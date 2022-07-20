Minister Gandhi urges entrepreneurs to invest in mini textile parks

CHENNAI: Minister for Khadi R Gandhi on Wednesday urged the entrepreneurs in the textile industry to invest in the recently launched mini textile park scheme.

According to the scheme, mini industry parks will be set up at an area of 2 acres each with three textile manufacturing units. State government will provide a subsidy of 50 per cent of the project cost or Rs 2.5 crore (whichever is less) as subsidy for qualified projects.

"Tamil Nadu is one of the leaders in the textile industry and to further strengthen the infrastructure facilities of the textile industry the mini textile park scheme has been launched. The entrepreneurs involved in textile manufacturing by utilising the subsidy provided by the State government should come forward to invest in the mini textile parks for the growth of the sector and to increase the employment opportunities," said Gandhi, in a statement.

Gandhi also said that when medium scale textile manufacturing plants invest in the mini textile parks there will be a large-scale development in the textile sector which will result in increase in forex reserve. "Mini textile park scheme is one of the dream projects of Chief Minister MK Stalin and for the development of the textile sector the State government is taking continuous steps," said Gandhi.