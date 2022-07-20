Kallakurichi death: New Collector takes charge, inspects school

CHENNAI: Kallakurichi District Collector Shravan Kumar Jadavath inspected the private school, Kaniyamoor where violence and vandalism occurred on July 17 over the death of a girl student of Class 12.
“I've taken stock of situation immediately after assuming charge as District Collector. Based on the Govt's instruction, I assumed the charge in the afternoon...Our efforts would be to restore normalcy & we will ensure our level best,” Collector SK Jadavath said.
He further added that they have already served our notice regarding the postmortem - both the first and second one. “We have conveyed our side of the story to them (the deceased's parents). We are hopeful that things will be smoothened out as early as possible,” he said.
Protesters were on a rampage on Sunday soon after the death of the student spread in the surrounding areas.
The 17-year-old girl, studying in Class 12 in the private residential school in Chinnasalem, was found dead on July 13 in the hostel compound. A post-mortem had reportedly indicated that the girl had sustained injuries before her death.
