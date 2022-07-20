Kallakurichi death: New Collector takes charge, inspects school

CHENNAI: Kallakurichi District Collector Shravan Kumar Jadavath inspected the private school, Kaniyamoor where violence and vandalism occurred on July 17 over the death of a girl student of Class 12.

“I've taken stock of situation immediately after assuming charge as District Collector. Based on the Govt's instruction, I assumed the charge in the afternoon...Our efforts would be to restore normalcy & we will ensure our level best,” Collector SK Jadavath said.