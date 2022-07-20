Bus driver killed, 17 injured as TNSTC bus rams lorry near Vellore

VELLORE: A TNSTC driver was killed and 17 passengers were injured when the bus in which they were travelling from Salem to Vellore rammed the rear of a lorry involved in an accident at Melmonavoor on the outskirts of Vellore town on Wednesday. The accident occurred when a Chennai bound lorry from Bengaluru went out of control and came to a stop after hitting the central median at Melmonavoor. When the Vellore-bound TNSTC bus from Salem neared this spot, it rammed the rear of the lorry already involved in the accident resulting in injuries to a total of 18 persons, including driver Madappan (53) of Rayakottai in Krishnagiri district. Virinchipuram police rescued the passengers from the wrecked bus and sent them to hospital. Madappan died on the way to hospital while of the 17 injured, 9 were admitted to the Vellore GMCH and the remaining 8 to CMC hospital. A case was registered.