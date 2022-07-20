4,318 vacancies in medical field to be filled soon: Health Minister

COIMBATORE: Health and Family Welfare Minister Ma Subramanian on Tuesday said vacancies in medical field across the state will be filled soon.

Speaking to reporters, after launching screening programme for hemoglobinopathies (sickle cell anemia and thalassemia) for adolescent children and pregnant women in Hosur village in Thalavadi in Erode district, Subramanian said 4,318 vacancies in medical field will be filled soon across the state.

It was announced that the screening programme will be rolled out in 12 tribal habituated localities in Oddanchatram, Kodaikanal and Palani in Dindugul district, Sathyamangalam, Thalavadi in Erode district, Kanniyakumari and Tiruchy at a cost of Rs 1.60 crore.

“As per the project, the adolescent girls and pregnant women will be screened at their doorstep. The main objective is to diagnose and treat anemia among tribal people. Also, awareness will be created among tribal population on the defect to be inherited by the child, if both the parents have it,” he said.

Further, Minister Subramanian said that the state government is implementing a scheme named, ‘Punnagai’, in which an educated girl from tribal village will be provided with a computer and trained to use. “She may help the tribal villagers to avail medical assistance,” he said.

He also warned of strict action against those selling fake and banned medicines. As part of Intensified Diarrhoea Control Fortnight (IDCF) the tribals were given an orientation on importance of mother’s milk, preparation of ORS and cleanliness.