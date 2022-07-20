2,116 Covid cases reported in TN today; TPR 6.9%

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported 2,116 Covid cases, including international passengers each from Germany and USA, on Wednesday. With this, the total number of cases reached 35,24,258.

Chennai continued to record the highest cases with 528, followed by Chengalpattu 285 cases, Coimbatore 167 cases, and Tiruvallur 105 cases. And other districts in Tamil Nadu reported less than 100 cases.

The test positivity rate (TPR) increased to 6.9 per cent after testing 31,116 samples on July 19. The highest TPR reported in Chengalpattu was 14.8 per cent, Tirupur 12.8 per cent, Erode 11.6 per cent, Mayiladathurai 11.5 per cent, Nilgiris 11.2 per cent, and Chennai had 8 per cent TPR.

At least 2,243 patients were discharged from various hospitals across the State on Wednesday taking the recovery numbers to 34,69,526 so far. The State health department tested a total of 33,243 samples for Covid during the last 24 hours.