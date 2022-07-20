1,092 cases booked for ticketless travelling in Salem Division

COIMBATORE: The Salem Division of the Southern Railways collected a penalty of Rs 5,53,120 from ticketless travelers during a surprise check carried out in six trains. A ticket checking squad of Salem Division along with RPF personnel conducted ticket checking in Jolarpettai-Salem, Salem-Erode and Salem- Vriddhachalam sections. A total of 29 ticket checking personnel drawn from Salem, Erode, Coimbatore and Karur districts checked Vriddhachalam-Salem unreserved train, Silchar-Coimbatore Express, Kanniyakumari-Dibrugarh Express, New Delhi-Thiruvananthapuram Kerala Express, Alappuzha-Dhanbad Express and KSR Bengaluru-Coimbatore Junction Uday (double decker) Express. “Apart from ticketless travelers, cases were also booked for offences such as travel in higher class, unbooked luggage, while unauthorised vendors and hawkers were penalized. A total of 1,092 cases were booked on a single day and a fine amount of Rs 5,53,120 was collected from violators on a single day,” said a statement on Wednesday. The railways announced that such surprise checks will be conducted regularly and urged passengers to travel with valid tickets.